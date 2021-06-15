‘UN supports political settlement to the Afghan conflict

AT News

KABUL: The United Nations Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy on Afghanistan and Regional Issues, Jean Arnault vows that the UN supported a reconciliation process to the Afghan conflict and that all sides should stress on end of war and ensuring peace in Afghanistan.

Arnault cited the remarks in a meeting with chairman of the high council for national reconciliation, Abdullah Abdullah. According to a statement issued by Abdullah’s office, the UN envoy discussed his mission, schemes and support to the Afghan peace process with chairman of the council.

The statement said that Abdullah briefed him on the peace efforts, surge in violence and the Doha negotiations.

Abdullah also held talks with German special representative to Afghanistan and Pakistan, Markus Potzel. “We exchanged views on the Afghan peace process, Germany’s bilateral relations and International support for peace. I thanked him and Germany for their continued support to Afghanistan,” he said in a tweet message.

This comes as the Afghan peace negotiations have been facing walls as the Taliban and government forces are intensifying offensive across the country.

The Taliban have recently made rapid territorial gains in several provinces. With the U.S. led allied forces withdrawing, there are fears of dangerous outcomes.

The UN Security Council earlier in a report said that the “emboldened” group of the Taliban has been posing severe threats to the Afghan government. The report said that group remained in close ties with the al-Qaeda.

Under the February 29 peace deal of the U.S.-Taliban that also laid out the withdrawal of international forces, the Taliban are stipulated to cut ties with the Taliban, reduce violence and engage in peace negotiations.

But the UNSC report said that the two of the group’s main leader sans interest in peace negotiations and that they are willing for military victory.