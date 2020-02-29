UN urges continuation of reduced violence

AT News

KABUL: The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has welcomed the successful conclusion of a seven-day period of reduced violence, which is expected to lead to the start of intra-Afghan negotiations.

“All stakeholders must now look to make genuine and concrete steps toward ending the war,” said Tadamichi Yamamoto, the Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan and head of UNAMA.

Intra-Afghan negotiations are central to the peace efforts. The United Nations welcomes the commitment expressed by the parties to intra-Afghan negotiations; and urges them to move ahead expeditiously with their preparations to start the negotiations, including through forming a truly representative negotiation team.

The United Nations remains ready to support an inclusive Afghan-led process that includes women, minorities and youth; upholds the human rights of all citizens; and leads to a sustainable peace in Afghanistan.

The United Nations stresses the importance of continuing to reduce violence, especially violence that harms civilians, and urges all parties, in the period ahead, to redouble efforts to reduce violence on the way to a permanent ceasefire and a lasting political settlement.