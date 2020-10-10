UN warns against tragedy of food security in Afghanistan

AT News

KABUL: The United Nations’ World Food Program (WFP) expresses concerns over the lack of food security in Afghanistan, warning that the number of people deprived from food security will jump to 15 million by the end of this year.

The organization said Saturday that a large number of people lost their jobs this year due to threats posed by Corona virus that caused the number of people facing starvation rise.

“More than 12 million Afghans faced lack of food security since the beginning of 2020, but it is estimated that the Corona virus outbreak and the lockdown in big cities increased the number as many people lost their jobs for several months. This added 3.5 million to ones facing lack of food security and this will increase to 15 million by end of the year,” Wahidullah Amani, the WFP spokesman said.

“My daughter Mojda was seven years old, she died due to Corona virus because she couldn’t eat good food, milk, fruit and fruit juice,” said Golbuddin, 65, a resident of Badakhshan province.

“I have nothing not potatoes, not flour, onion, wheat, rice and cooking oil. My children were suffering starvation. I am unable to work and my children are kids yet.”

The United Nations had said in May that food prices jumped high in the quarantine lockdowns at a time when children in Afghanistan need good and energetic food.

The Norwegian Refugee Council says that 13 per cent of children in a number of countries including Afghanistan were threatened by malnutrition in the first half of this year.