UNAMA accused of violating freedom of speech

AT News Report

KABUL: In reaction to the citizens’ criticism on social media over the UN Assistant Mission in Afghanistan’s statement regarding the misbehaving conduct of an electoral commissioner, the Mission has blocked the personnel accounts of some of the social media users.

Khushal Nabi Zada, whose twitter account was blocked, said, “I wrote on my twitter page that UNAMA should observe impartiality and should focus on other issues. Because of this tweet, my account was blocked by UNAMA.”

Ahmad Zaki Naderi is another citizen, who claims his twitter account was blocked by UNAMA. “When I wrote about the blockage of some of the twitter pages by UNAMA, the Mission has blocked my account as well,” he said, adding, “I have written that an international organization is violating the freedom of speech.”

Meanwhile, Supporting the Free Media of Afghanistan or so called NAI said that such acts by UNAMA have proven its obvious contrary against the freedom of speech.

“Whenever, UNAMA take such steps, it damages its trust and merit,” said Abdul Mujeeb Khilwatgar chief executive of organization.

But, UNAMA in an email to Radio Azadi has said that any kind of humiliating remarks and racism acts by anyone would face serious opposing by the organization. “However, the UNAMA has announced its support to the freedom of speech,” added the Mission.