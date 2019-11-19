UNAMA interfering in Afghan elections: Mohaqiq

AT News Report

KABUL: Deputy of Chief Executive Office and a member of presidential candidate, Abdullah Abdullah’s team, Mohammad Mohaqiq said the presidential election has been engaged in crisis and that the situations were out of Independent Election Commission’s control.

He lambasted United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) for interfering into electoral affairs, asking the agency to restrain from malicious interferences in the election process.

He attacked head of UNAMA, Tadamichi Yamamoto, calming he is interfering in the election.

“Yamamoto is a dishonor and bribed person and he is hired by the government,” Mohqiq claimed.

Talking in a gathering in northern Jawzjan province with the participation of prominent figures, including leader of Hez-e-Junbish, Abdul Rashid Dostum, Mohaqiq said the IEC has been government’s instrument and led the election to crisis.

He expressed concerns about the fraudulent votes, saying that there have been efforts to illegally register the non-biometric votes into the system.

Meanwhile, leader of Hezb-e-Junbish, Abdul Rashid Dostum said that people were responsible for defending their transparent votes.

“I am concerned by (State Builder) electoral teams’ conduct,” he added, while criticizing Ghani’s policy regarding the election.