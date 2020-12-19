UNICEF to establish 4,000 classrooms in Taliban-controlled areas

AT News

KABUL: The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) says Taliban militants have agreed to let them establish 4,000 classrooms in the areas under insurgents’ control.

The agreement came after two years of negotiation between the UNICEF and the militant group.

The classrooms will be formed in the areas where access to education is not easy and a large number of children remain deprived of studying, according to the UNICEF officials.

The UNICEF said in a statement issued Saturday that portable water project and hygiene would be the next services they would carry out during the epidemic in the Taliban-held areas.

The classrooms would educate children according to Afghanistan curriculum, according to the statement.

3.7 million children are deprived from education across Afghanistan, according to official reports, who call security situation and violence as the main element.

60 per cent of the education-deprived children are girls who are mostly not let by families to continue education.

Taliban have not yet commented on the UNICEF statement.

The classrooms are to be formed in the provinces of Helmand, Kandahar, Uruzgan and Faryab.



