‘Unity key to stability’

KABUL: Afghanistan has been grappling with circle of challenges and uncertainties as it comes to grip with ongoing complicated peace process—continuation of war despite US-Taliban peace deal—rejection of Ramadan humanitarian ceasefire by Taliban—and the most importantly the internal rifts between Afghan feuding leaders over power sharing.

There should be all-out efforts to immediately end internal rifts between (Ghani-Abdullah) Shahzada Massoud, a former advisor to ex-President Hamid Karzai said. He emphasized over preservation of unity. “Through unity we can get rid of all challenges.”

He said that power sharing which is not leading to a peace is not much important. “I believe there should be a real peace consensus to restore peace in Afghanistan.” Taking Taliban into account is very much important for bringing a stable peace in the country, he said.

He called on the Taliban to reduce violence as part of goodwill gesture to move on the peace process. “Reduction in violence is an urgent need, especially during the holy month of Ramadan.”

Afghanistan has supported US peace efforts lead by Zalamy Khalilzad. “We want Khalilzad to bring national and international consensus on Afghan peace,” he added.

The role of China, Iran, Pakistan, India, Russia and other regional countries is very much important in bringing peace in the country, Mr Masoud added.

The call for violence reduction came as Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission in a special report revealed that 43 civilians – three women and two infants included – have been killed in roadside bombs, killings, and terrorist, rocket and suicide attacks in the first 10 days of Ramadan month.

The report puts the number of the wounded at 73 including 19 women and 18 children. Total civilian casualty toll stands at 116. The fatalities and casualties have been reported in Kabul, Ghazni, Logar, Kandahar, Paktia and Helmand provinces.