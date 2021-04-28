University entrance exam begins: NEAA

AT News

KABUL: The National Examination Authority of Afghanistan (NEXA) on Wednesday announced the beginning of the university entrance exam or so called Conquer.

A spokesman for the examination authority, Dost Mohammad Faizi said that entrance exams would be conducted in three rounds. “The first round will cover 25 provinces, the second 8 provinces and the third round will be held in capital Kabul.”

According to examination authority, the first round was officially kicked off in Samangan, Sar-e-Pul, Ghor, Nimroz, Badghis, Farah, Nuristan, Paktika, Daikundi, Zabul, Uruzgan, Helmand, Kandahar, Bamyan, MaidanWardak, Logar, Paktia, Khost, Kapisa, Panjshir, Laghman,Kunar, Parwan, Nangarhar and Baghlan provinces.

The second round will be held in Faryab, Kunduz, Jawzjan, Ghazni, Balkh, Herat, Takhar provinces as well as in five districts of northern Badakhshan province, Faizi said, adding that the third round would be held next month in Kabul province.

Over 200,000 students will attend the examinations this year, of whom, 143,000 students will be introduced to private institutions and night shift government universities.