University entrance exam held in 17 provinces amid fears of coronavirus pandemic

AT News

KABUL: The government announced that the university entrance exam was held in 17 out of 34 provinces, while schools and higher education institutes still remain closed because of the Corona virus epidemic.

The exam was held after a five-month delay due to the virus outbreak.

Hanif Farzan, a spokesman of the ministry of higher education said Sunday that the entrance exam was held in the provinces of Uruzgan, Badghis, Paktika, Daikundi, Zabul, Sar-e-Pul, Panjshir, Samangan, Ghor, Farah, Kunduz, Kandahar, Kunar, Logar, Nooristan, Nimroz and Wardak amid tight health measures.

Farzan said that the entrance exam would be held in four rounds, adding that the second round was planned to be held in the provinces of Helmand, Ghazni, Paktia, Khost, Bamyan, Kapisa, Laghman and Herat.

The provinces of Faryab, Jawzjan, Balkh, Parwan and Baghlan would hold the exam in the third round, while the fourth round would include the provinces of Nangarhar, Takhar and Badakhshan.

The process, according to ministry of higher education would complete by mid August.

In the capital Kabul, the entrance exam is expected to be held in six or seven rounds.

Some 210,000 high school graduates have applied for the exam, from whom, 147,000 would be admitted to the universities and other higher education institutions.