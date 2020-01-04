University lecturer injured by armed men in Kabul

AT News

KABUL: Mohammad Rafi Banaie, a Kabul University professor was wounded when unknown gunmen attacked him Saturday in Kabul city, his relatives said.

The gunmen attacked Banaie to loot him, according to his relatives, a problem Kabul residents are facing with.

Banaie’s relatives said that the gunmen wanted to take his mobile phone, cash and laptop computer, and shot him injured when he resisted.

They claimed that one bullet hit Banaie near his heart, but assured that he was not in critical health condition.

Kabul residents have recently lost personal security as persons armed with guns and knives stop them to take their money and mobile phones. Many cases of killing and injuring are registered every day by police related to looting.