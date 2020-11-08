University students protest ‘worsening security’

AT News

KABUL: Scores of Kabul University students protested the deteriorating security situation, calling for death punishment for the perpetrators of this week’s attack against their fell-w-students.

Two terrorists affiliated with Daesh group on Monday stormed a building at the Kabul University, opening fire at the students.

More than 20 students were killed and some 30 injured in the attack that lasted for several hours before the assailants were gunned down by security forces.

“Do not light candles for me, provide security for me instead,” the protester students were shouting slogan on Sunday.

“When we went into the faculty building, the assailants attacked while we were going up the stairs. The boys started escaping and so did I. I broke my arm when I jumped down the stairs,” said Mohammad Tareq Sadat, a student trapped inside the building.

Sadat’s cousin Mohammad Rahed Sadat was killed in the incident.

“They can’t slaughter us like the sheep. They are wrong to think they can silent us by explosions and suicide attacks,” said Rahela Askari, another student who also survived the attack.

The protesters issued a resolution that calls for security cameras at the corridors and prevent carrying of weapon inside the campus. The resolution also called for a memorial museum for the victims of the attack.

The students called for punishment for the security in charges who neglected the attack.

They warned to go on strike if their demands were not met within one week.

Tareq Aryan, interior ministry spokesman assured that the attack would not be repeated and the security measures would be tightened.