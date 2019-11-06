University Teacher assassinated in Baghlan

AT News Report

KABUL: Aziz Ahmad Panjsheri, a teacher of the Kabul University has been assassinated by a number of unknown armed individuals in northern Baghlan province on Wednesday, sources confirmed.

A security official, who wished to be unnamed, told Pajwok Afghan News the incident took place on Tuesday evening in Baghlan-e-Markazi district of the province.

“Panjsheri’s body was found out in Jarkhusk village of the district on Wednesday morning,”

But, provincial police spokesman, Ahmad Javid Basharat has accused the Taliban insurgents of having hand behind his assassination.

“The teacher, heading to Kunduz, was drag out of the car and was secretly assassinated by the Taliban,” he said.

According to Basharat, no one has been arrested on charge of the murder so far, but said serious investigation is underway to bring the culprits to the book.

Meanwhile, a local doctor in the district hospital confirmed that he has received the dead body of Panjheri.

Speaking in condition of anonymity, a doctor at the hospital said, “Panjsheri was teaching geology at the Kabul University.”

However, the Taliban group has not immediately comment on the incident.