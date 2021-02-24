Home / Latest Updates / Unknown Gunmen Shoot Civilian dead in Ghazni

Unknown Gunmen Shoot Civilian dead in Ghazni

AT News

KABUL: Unknown armed men have shot and killed a mobile phone repairing engineer in southern Ghazni province, officials said on Wednesday.

Ghazni Governor Spokesman, Wahidullah Jumazada confirmed the incident, saying the shooters had managed to escape the area.

Investigations have started on the incident, the culprits would be brought to the book, he added.   

According to a report, the killed engineer was identified as Shukrullah. He was a disable mane and the only breadwinner of his family.

