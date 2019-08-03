Up to 100 Taliban fighters killed in Farah

AT News Report

KABUL: At least 100 Taliban fighters, including key commanders, have been killed and 50 others wounded in an overnight operation carried out in western Farah province, officials confirmed.

Afghan National Police, Army and Intelligence Forces conducted joint operations with the air support of coalition forces in Ginahkan and Waraj areas in Farah, the provincial capital city, on Friday night, Provincial Police Spokesman, Mohibullah Mohib said in a statement release Saturday.

“100 Taliban fighters—their key commanders among them, were killed, and over 50 other Taliban rebels wounded seriously during operation,” the spokesman added.

Mullah Ziaudin, Mullah Ezat, Mullah Rasoul, Hafiz Qudrat, Mullah Mustafa and Mullah Sakhi are the Taliban commanders killed in the operations, he added.

“Some 20 rifles of different weapons confiscated by Afghan forces and 14 vehicle of the enemy destroyed during crackdown.”

On the other hand, Spokesman for the Ministry of Interior Nasrat Rahimi said the Taliban shadow governor for Farah were killed during an airstrike carried out at 8:10pm last night (Friday night) in Khak-e-Safid district of the province.

The dead bodies of Taliban fighters in battleground in Farah.

According to him, Afghan Air Force conducted operation in Khak-e-Safid district, in which Taliban shadow governor for Farah, Mullah Mishr Wali, Taliban zone in-charge, Mawlawi Saeed and logistic in-charge, Mullah Sadiq, were killed in airstrikes operation.