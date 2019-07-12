Updated: Nine people “martyred” in suicide attack on a wedding party in Nangarhar

AT-KABUL: At least nine people were martyred and another 20 were injured today morning after a wedding party in house of tribal elder was targeted by a teenager suicide bomber in eastern Nangarhar province, an official said.

The attacker is identified to be a teenager, who detonated his explosives, attached to his body, among the guests of the party in Pachir-Aw-Agam, an insecure district of the province.

In result of the bombing nine people were “martyred” and another 20 injured, governor’s spokesman, Attaullah Khogyani, told Afghanistan Times.

Tribal elder, Malik Hajji Toor, who was also serving as commander of the local uprisers, was also “martyred” in this attack.

Toor’s two sons and a child are among the nine killed.

The injured persons are taken to hospitals. Five of them reported to be in critical condition and were evacuated to army’s military hospital for further treatment.

Taliban rejected their involvement in the attack.

Now all eyes are on the Daesh, the group has been active in Nangarhar now for years and has a history of conducing such attacks on civilians.