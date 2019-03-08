Uprising militias lacking weapons in south

AT News Report

KABUL: Militias of the public uprising movement in Nangarhar province complain of problems they are facing, and say they lack enough weapons in fight against government’s armed opposition groups.

They say that some of districts in Nangarhar were cleared of armed opposition groups and people enjoy peaceful lives, but the government does not help them with providing enough weapons.

They ask the government to provide enough weapons specially heavy ones so that they could drive armed opposition groups back.

The public uprising movement is made up by rural residents who stand against Taliban in the areas where army and police do not have posts. These militias are backed and financed by the government.