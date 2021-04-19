US accused of imposing Turkey meeting on Taliban

AT News

KABUL: Taliban accuse the United States of imposing a meeting expected to be held this month in Turkey, where the militants had earlier rejected to attend.

The insurgent group said Monday in a statement that Washington could not step unilaterally for peace by pressuring them.

“The Turkey meeting had a weak point that it was mapped and organized by Americans,” the statement said. “The result was that the United States failed in its measures and the meeting was not held timely.”

The militants said that the US failed to pressure them through both military and political ways, urging that any next sessions should be agreed by the two sides in detail.

Turkish officials say that the meeting would be held on April 24 in Istanbul and representatives from the United Nations and Afghanistan’s neighboring as well as other regional states would attend.

Taliban said they would not attend any meetings until the US keeps troops in Afghanistan.

The United States announced last week to withdraw its last troop by September 11, but Taliban insist all foreign soldiers should be out of Afghanistan by May 1, a date agreed in the US-Taliban peace deal last year.