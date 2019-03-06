US assists flood affected Afghans

AT News Report

KABUL: In response to severe flooding affecting nine provinces in Afghanistan, the United States through USAID is working with partners to provide life-saving aid to people affected by the flooding, the US embassy in Kabul said Wednesday in a statement.

This critical assistance will provide emergency shelter, hygiene kits, food, and high energy biscuits that serve as temporary meal replacements, it added.

The United States is the largest humanitarian assistance donor in Afghanistan, providing over $232 million in FY 2018.

“This funding includes water, improved sanitation, shelter, relief supplies, food, repatriation and reintegration, livelihoods opportunities, and health services for returnees and people displaced by natural disasters, drought, and conflict.”

At least 59 people have been killed and 143 were received injures in recent flashfloods and snowstorm in eight provinces of the country.

State Ministry for Disaster Management, Operation Chief, Ahmad Khan Nafi confirmed the death toll increased to 59 in recent flashfloods, following March 2 heavy rains and snow.

Over 2,000 houses were partial and completely destroyed in Kandahar, Helmand Farah, Herat, Zabul, Ghazni, Maidan Wardak, Laghman, Kunar and Nangarhar provinces, he added.