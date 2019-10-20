US committed in Afghan peace: Pompeo

AT News Report

KABUL: The US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, said that his country was committed in peace and stability in Afghanistan and would continue fighting against terrorism.

“The United States will continue fight against terrorism. We stand by those Afghans who want their country free of violence,” Pompeo said in reaction to a terrorist attack on a mosque that killed and wounded more than 100 civilians on Friday in Nangarhar province.

Pompeo condemned the attack, saying that holy place should be safe from any kinds of attacks. “Holy places should not be targeted by terrorist attacks,” said Pompeo, who sent sympathies to the victims of the incident.

The attack was condemned internationally.

President Ashraf Ghani in his visit of the Haska Mina district where the attack took place, vowed to severely punish the culprits of the terrorist attack.