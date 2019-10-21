US concerned over Afghan political situation

AT News Report

KABUL: Political analysts and members of parliament say that the United States is concerned over political situation in Afghanistan, saying that two senior American officials came to Kabul with the aim of managing a probable crisis after the result announcement of the presidential election.

The Kabul News broadcaster has quoted some lawmakers as saying that the US officials’ visit of Kabul was to discuss their soldiers’ drawdown, election results and restart of peace negotiation in meetings with Afghan leaders.

Three US officials traveled to Kabul in the same week and met with President Ghani and other officials as well as political leaders.

Political analysts believe that the US is concerned over Afghan presidential election and negotiations with Taliban and are trying to manage a probable crisis after the announcement of election results.

But the members of parliament say that the US officials were here to discuss their troop withdrawal, election result announcement and Taliban negotiations in meetings with Afghan officials.

But the government said in a statement that US congressmen and defense secretary met President Ghani and discussed good governance, reforms and counter terrorism as well as efforts on a lasting peace.