“US continues supporting Afghan women”

AT News Report

KABUL: In honor of Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day, U.S. Ambassador John Bass hosted the “Generations of Change” luncheon focused on facilitating mentoring relationships between different generations of female Afghan leaders, US embassy in Kabul said in a statement sent to Afghanistan.

At the event, Ambassador Bass celebrated the central role women play in improving their communities and in bettering the lives of all Afghans.

He emphasized, “It is important to recognize the role of mentorship so that your success and progress can benefit and continue with the next generation of women and girls.

“The women gathered here today remind us of the important progress Afghan women have made. The U.S. and the international community will continue to support Afghan women and their achievements.”

The participants, who came from a variety of sectors of Afghan society, had the opportunity to forge new relationships and discuss ways women can work together for to work for change in Afghanistan.

The United States recognizes the leadership, contributions, and courage of women who have made sacrifices in the past, over many generations, to make the world a more safe, prosperous, and peaceful place.

“We continue to support a peace process that aims to address the legitimate concerns of the Afghan people, sustains the social and economic gains of the last 17 years, and ensures a better future for all Afghans,” the statement added.

Throughout March, the U.S. Embassy will speakers, art exhibits, and other programming celebrating Afghan and American women’s history and achievements.