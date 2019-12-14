US diplomat offers Afghan troops withdrawal

AT News

KABUL: A US diplomat has said that American soldiers needed to withdraw from Afghanistan.

Ryan Clark Crocker, who reopened his country’s embassy in Kabul and served as the first charge de affairs after Taliban’s 2001 collapse, has told the Washington Post that it was time for the US to pull its troops out of Afghanistan.

He also praised the documents revealing that the US leaders had lied to their people about the war in Afghanistan.

Crocker has said that Afghanistan turned to a second Vietnam for the United States, and that American troops should immediately go out from the war-hit country.

He asked the US officials to admit they had lost the Afghan war and pull out their troops from the country.