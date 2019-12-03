US diplomats for “decisive action” in Afghan pedophile ring

AT News

KABUL: US Assistant Secretary of State for South and central Asia has called on the Afghan officials to take “decisive actions” regarding the alleged pedophile ring, which according to reports have been involved in pedophile acts and abuse of the schoolchildren for sexual affairs in southeastern Logar province.

“We call on Afghan authorities, including the Attorney General’s Office, to take decisive action on deeply troubling reports of sexual abuse in Logar schools,” Wells said in a tweet, adding, “sexual violence and practices like Bacha Bazi have no place in any society.”

The report of alleged abuse of boys spread as the practice of “Bacha Bazi” or “boy play” has been considered as one of the worst cultural taboos and the practice has been tolerated from old days in Afghanistan.

Well’s remarks comes after, the Britian news paper, Guardian has reported that over 500 school children in southeastern Logar province, has been forced to sexual affairs by the a ring of pedophiles in the province.

Meanwhile, President Ashraf Ghani’s spokesman said that government was committed to take serious and decisive steps in regards and that the perpetrators would be hold accountable in accordance to the law.