US, Europe working hard to set intra-Afghan talks in Germany

AT News

KABUL: Sources close to the peace talks say that both Americans and Europeans are working hard to hold the third round of the intra-Afghan negotiations in Germany, an effort after the talks planned to be held in China was postponed for a long time.

The sources said Saturday that a German delegation is to come to Kabul to discuss their preparation for hosting the talks with the government and political leaders.

The efforts come as the US envoy for Afghan peace Zalmay Khalilzad restarted peace talks with Taliban negotiators paused in September.

“The US and European officials are working hard to pave the ground for the intra-Afghan talks in Germany. A delegation chaired by German defense minister is expected to visit Kabul and meet government officials and political leaders on this purpose,” the source said.

The government is accused of trying to monopolize the intra-Afghan talks before it was held in Beijing.

Former President, Hamid Karzai who attended the two previous talks held in Russia and Qatar respectively, said last week that he wouldn’t attend the Beijing negotiations as the incumbent president Ashraf Ghani asked him not to attend.