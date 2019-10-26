US general urges Afghan war to reach peace

AT News Report

KABUL: The US forces’ general commander in Afghanistan, Austin Scott Miller says that war in Afghanistan would continue until a peace deal is gained.

Miller told reporters at the sideline of the NATO defense ministers in Brussels that war would not stop against Taliban until a peace agreement was achieved with the group.

He said that people of Afghanistan want peace, emphasizing that war should end in the country.

Miller called the Daesh terrorist group as a threat for the region and the world, saying that the US troops would fight against the group shoulder to shoulder with Afghan forces.

Afghan acting defense minister also said that they would continue fighting to reach a sustainable peace.