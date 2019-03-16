Home / Latest Updates / US imposes visit ban on senior Afghan official

US imposes visit ban on senior Afghan official

Guest March 16, 2019 Latest Updates, Nation Leave a comment 540 Views

AT News Report

KABUL: The US government has banned Afghan National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib after he accused American diplomat Zalmay Khalilzad of not sharing Taliban negotiations with the government of Afghanistan.

The Washington Examiner reports that US diplomats have defended Mohib’s summon, saying that his personal attack was not suitable with diplomacy.

The Examiner has quoted US officials as saying that Mohib would be likely deprived from receiving visa despite having an American wife. Political analysts criticize Mohib’s summon by a junior US state department official as an insult.

About Guest

Check Also

Protesting moneychangers demand execution for Mahsa’s murderers

AT News Reports KABUL: Afghan moneychangers protested on Saturday against the murder of Mahsa, a …

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved