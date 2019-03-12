US, India call on Pakistan to take action against terrorists

AT Monitoring Desk

KABUL: The US Secretary Mike Pompeo met Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhalewhere he affirmed that the United States stands with the people and government of India in the fight against terrorism, the US Department of State said in a statement.

“Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Secretary Gokhale discussed the importance of bringing those responsible for the attack to justice and the urgency of Pakistan taking meaningful action against terrorist groups operating on its soil,” the statement said. “They noted the strength of our partnership and discussed ways to further enhance cooperation, including on counterterrorism.”

They also discussed the two countries’ complementary visions for the Indo-Pacific, US-India defense cooperation, and the growing US-India economic partnership, including joint efforts to expand bilateral trade in a balanced and reciprocal manner, the statement said.

This comes as tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after Indian fighter jets bombed terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed’s biggest training camp near Balakot deep inside Pakistan on February 26.

The Indian strike on the JeM camp was carried out 12 days after the terror outfit claimed responsibility for the Pulwama terror attack on a CRPF convoy in Kashmir, killing 40 soldiers.