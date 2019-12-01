US newspaper: aerial attacks cause increase in Afghan civilian casualties

AT News

KABUL: An American military newspaper reports that the US air attacks launched to target Taliban militants, have caused increase in civilian casualties.

The Stars and Stripes writes that in a very recent incident, civilians were killed and wounded in a US airstrike in Afghanistan’s province of Khost, adding that American officials have called for an investigation.

It writes that the US forces have increased aerial attack against Taliban militants for the past two years, but the attacks have increased civilian casualties, which is a matter of serious concern.

The United Nations’ latest report explains that the US airstrikes have killed 579 civilians and injured another 306.

The report comes after six members of a family were killed in a drone attack in the Alisher district of Khost province on Saturday.