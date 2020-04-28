US offers Blackwater role to Taliban

AT News

KABUL: The United States has given the role of Blackwater, the giant private security company to Taliban, Russian media report.

The TASS news agency said Tuesday in a report that the agreement was gained as part of the US-Taliban peace deal.

According to the report, Erik Prince, founder of the company recently visited Moscow on an invitation from Russia’s military research center.

Prince was quoted by TASS as saying that a role the company was planned to play in Afghanistan, was given to Taliban after the peace deal was signed on February 29.

Prince has said that he made efforts to have a role in the Afghan war, but failed to gain the role.

He has said that Taliban became responsible to fight against Daesh and other terrorist groups who are against the US interests in Afghanistan.

According to Prince, this is the mission that the US government gave to Blackwater some 20 years ago in Afghanistan and in the region.