US Officials Meet Taliban Leaders in Doha

Kabul seeks regional and international support for Afghan peace quest to end the conflict

KABUL: A multilateral meeting was held between the Taliban and top US officials, where they discussed the ongoing peace negotiations between the Afghan government and militant group.

A spokesman for the Taliban Qatar based political office, Mohammad Naeem said in a tweet that all sides stressed on solving the issues via dialogues.

“Meeting took place between the political deputy and head of the political office Mulla Abdul Ghani Baradar, Shaykh Mowlavi Abdul Hakeem Haqqani, head of the negotiating team, and the delegation accompanying them, the special representative of the U.S. Dr. Zalmay Khalilzad, General Miller and their team and the deputy prime minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar, Shaykh Mohammad bin Abdul Rahman Al-Thani and his team,” Naeem said in a tweet.

This comes as the chairman of high council for national reconciliation, Abdullah Abdullah held the second monthly meeting of the council’s regional and international affairs commission with esteemed members of Kabul’s diplomatic corps to discuss the peace process.

“We exchanged views on peace process, the second round of the talks in Doha, regional and international support for peace. We fully briefed our international partners on the latest developments in the peace process inside the country, and in Doha,” he said in a tweet.

The diplomatic corps and international partners condemned the targeted killings and stress on acceleration of negotiations and as well as ceasefire agreement, according to Abdullah.

Meanwhile, sources to privy to issue said that the negotiations between the Afghan negotiating team and the Taliban have been postponed as the sides wait to see US president-elect, Joe Biden’s policy towards Afghanistan.

The US and Taliban forged a preliminary peace deal last February, laying out the American forces withdrawal and the intra-Afghan negotiations between the Afghan war parties.

The U.S. ministry of defense in a statement announced that the number of American troops reduced to 2,500. The withdrawal of the US forces was welcomed by the insurgents, saying that it “is a good advancement and practical measure.

There are great concerns that the drawdown of the American soldiers in Afghanistan will possibly jeopardize the security situation in Afghanistan. But the Afghan officials said that the drawdown in the number of US forces would not put negative impact on the situation in Afghanistan.