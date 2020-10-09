US, Pakistan urge reduction of violence in Afghanistan

AT News

KABUL: The United States and Pakistan urge on reduction of violence in Afghanistan amid the ongoing peace negotiations between Afghanistan and Taliban in Qatar.

The US Envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad and the US Forces’ Commander in Afghanistan Scott Miller, met with Pakistani army chief Qamar Javid Bajwa in Islamabad.

The US Embassy in Islamabad, said in a statement that Khalilzad thanked Bajwa for his country’s help to the progress of Afghan peace efforts, saying that “the past mistakes should not be repeated”.

“He (Khalilzad) and Bajwa were in an agreement that the direct intra-Afghan talks was a historic opportunity to bring peace in Afghanistan and the region. They also agreed that the available opportunity should not be wasted and mistakes occurred in the past should not be repeated,” the statement said.

Khalilzad, Miller and Bajwa also emphasized on the need for a considerable reduction of violence in Afghanistan.

“The meeting also discussed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s upcoming visit to Kabul and a roadmap to clarify Kabul-Islamabad’s relations after peace agreements.”

The Afghan and Taliban negotiators are in Qatar for one month to negotiate the end of the long war, but no progress in meetings has been gained yet, with the two sides rejecting each other’s demands.

Amid the ongoing negotiations, Taliban beefed up attacks in most of the provinces against government forces and civilians. The attacks have killed tens of people mostly helpless civilians including women and children.

Both Afghan and American officials blame Pakistan’s intelligence agency for influence on Taliban, saying that Islamabad does not honestly help the Afghan peace process.



