US pushes for a deal that protects rights of all Afghans

AT News

KABUL: The US Chargé d’Affaires in Kabul, Ross Wilson urged a peace settlement that “brings about security and protects the rights of all Afghans.”

He cited the remarks in a meeting with head of the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission, Shaharzad Akbar. “I discussed our shared concern about violence and the targeting women leaders and activists, the need to protect children from bacha bazi and to prosecute TIP offenders, and the Afghanistan peace negotiation in Doha,” Wilson said in a tweet.

Wilson’s remarks come amid a historic round of negotiations underway between the government and Taliban delegations in Doha, where they presently discuss the roadmap of the intra-Afghan negotiations. Reaching a comprehensive ceasefire, preservation of the Republic system, achievements gained in the past two decades and rights of minorities, the government said, are its priorities in the intra-Afghan negotiations.

In June of 2020, a magnetic bomb explosion killed two employees of the AIHRC; Fatima Khalil and her driver.

In 2019, a Britain news paper, Guardian reported that over 500 school students have been sexually abused by the educational officials in southeastern Logar province. The reports faced serious criticism by the national and international organizations. The President Ashraf Ghani ordered the related in charges to seriously investigate the case and hold the perpetrators accountable.