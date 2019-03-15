US rejects Mohib’s remarks on Khalilzad seeking power

AT News Report

KABUL: The US state department has rejected remarks made by the National Security Advisor, Hamdullah Mohib in accusing US special envoy for Afghan peace Zalmay Khalilzad of trying to form an interim administration with himself at the top.

Mohib said these words in an interview with journalists during his visit to the US to attend a UN Security Council meeting.

David Hale, the US under secretary of state rejected Mohib’s statements in a meeting, warning that attack on Khalilzad means attack on the US department of state.

“We think that either Mr. Khalilzad doesn’t know what to do or has some other plans.” Mohib said, arguing that Khalilzad twice wanted to be candidate in Afghan presidential elections.

He added that Khalilzad plans to form and lead an interim administration in Afghanistan, claiming that the current peace talks between Khalilzad and Taliban are not transparent. He also alleged that Khalilzad doesn’t consult with Afghan government over talks with Taliban and provides less information to Afghan government about his meetings with Taliban negotiators.

Khalilzad has so far held five rounds of talks with Taliban in the Persian Gulf state of Qatar, with the last one ending on Tuesday.

Taliban refused to sit with delegation from the government despite frequent requests. But the government recently said that Khalilzad would first consult with government officials regarding every issue of peace talks.

Reports say that the US state department summoned Mohib after his remarks on Khalilzad, but the office of Afghan National Security Council rejected the reports, saying that Mohib’s meetings with the state department officials was already arranged as part of his visit to the US.

The US officials have also warned that such remarks could affect Kabul-Washington relations and the peace efforts.