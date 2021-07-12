US resumes immigration visas for Afghan allies

AT News

KABUL: The US embassy in Kabul resumed Special Immigration Visa (SIV) to evacuate thousands of Afghan interpreter and staffs supported the U.S. mission in Afghanistan.

“The U.S. Embassy Kabul has resumed immigrant visa interviews. The initial phase will involve rescheduling applicants who had their interviews postponed to mitigate elevated COVID risk,” the embassy said in a statement on Monday.

“Once this phase is complete, the Consular Section, in coordination with the National Visa Center, will resume scheduling new immigrant visa appointments for applications that are documentarily complete. The Consular Section will schedule applicants in the order that they became documentarily complete and will not have capacity for expedited appointments. Applicants do not need to contact the Embassy; they will be notified directly with their appointment information.”

However the embassy said that it would reduce appointment capacity due to the Covid-19 outbreak. “The health and safety of applicants and staff will be the first priority as the Consular Section resumes visa interviews. Applicants may face future cancellations of appointments and significant delays in scheduling,” the statement added.

This comes as US Chargé d’Affaires, Ross Wilson said that Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) has assisted over 15,000 Afghans relocate to the United States after they completed faithful service to the United States, often at great personal risk.

According to him, more than 1,600 Afghan nationals along with their family members have been interviewed since April.

Earlier, former US president Donald Trump called for the suspension of immigration to the United States but Joe Biden left the ban at his early days of office.