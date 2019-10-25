US, Russian, Chinese and Pakistani diplomats discuss Afghan peace

AT News Report

KABUL: Moscow hosted a quadrilateral meeting between representatives from Russia, the United States, China and Pakistan, where they discussed the peace process in Afghanistan.

The US envoy for Afghan reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad represented Washington in the meeting held on Friday, which according to reports, negotiated on coordination between countries involved in Afghan issues over the next steps of the peace program.

The negotiators also confirmed an intra-Afghan dialogue scheduled to be held next week in China.

Political analysts welcome the Moscow meeting, saying that Russia and China can play notable roles in the peace process in their neighboring country.

The United States seems interested in restarting peace negotiations with Taliban after president Donald Trump suddenly called talks off in the wake of an attack in Kabul that killed an American soldier last month besides at least 11 Afghan civilians.

“Pakistan is committed to Afghan peace and we are ready for any cooperation with this process,” said Mohammad Faisal, Pakistan foreign ministry spokesman.

The government did not participate in the meeting. President Ghani’s office had earlier said that peace process should be led and owned by Afghans.

The state ministry for peace said it supported every peace effort, however, emphasizing that the process should be Afghan-centered.

Russia hosted two meetings between Taliban representatives and political leaders from Kabul.