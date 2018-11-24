US service member killed in Afghanistan

AT News Report-KABUL: A U.S. service member was killed in action in Afghanistan on Saturday, the NATO-led Resolute Support mission said in a statement said in a statement.

A Resolute Support spokesperson SFC Debra Richardson in a statement said that one U.S. service member was killed in Afghanistan on Saturday.

He said in accordance with U.S. Department of Defense policy, the name of the service member killed in action is being withheld until 24 hours after notification of next of kin is complete.

The identity of the service member and details about the incident will be shared at a later stage, said Debra Richardson spokesperson for the Resolute Support in Afghanistan.

The Pentagon says there are about 14,000 U.S. service members in Afghanistan. The U.S. military’s mission is focused mainly on guiding and aiding Afghan forces battling the Taliban, which was ousted from power in 2001.

More than 2,400 U.S. forces have died in the 17-year-old war, America’s longest conflict.