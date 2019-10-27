US soldier wounded in Kandahar blast

AT News Report

KABUL: A US convoy struck with an IED in southern Kandahar province on Saturday night, in which one solider suffered a minor injury, US Forces in Afghanistan said Sunday.

The blast targeted patrolling US troops in Dand district, provincial governor’s office said in a statement.

He said one soldier fell unconscious following the blast, and recovered after medical care

According to the statement, there were no other casualties.

US forces termed Taliban’s claim of destroying a U.S. vehicle as complete false.