US strike kills five Afghan troops in south

AT News Report

KABUL: At least five members of the Afghan security forces have been killed and another 10 received injuries after the US forces had mistakenly bombed their security check post in Trinkot, capital city of the southern Uruzgan province, officials said Wednesday.

The incident happened late Tuesday night during a joint special operation of the Afghan special forces with the air support of the US troops in Trinkot city, Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

“Due to incoordination between the army members a check point of the security forces was bombed that unfortunately as a result five members of the security forces were martyred and another 10 were injured,” the ministry added.

Moreover, the ministry informed of an investigation launched to determine the circumstances around the incident.

Such incidents have occasionally happening during the military operations of the Afghan and foreign troops in insecure provinces of the country, despite the preventive measures being announced after each incident by the authorities.

Over the past 17 years’ tens of Afghan security forces lost their lives in such unfortunate incidents where the troops have come under fire by the coalition forces mistakenly.

Uruzgan is among the most volatile provinces of the country where militants have active presence in several of its districts.

The roads between Trinkot and its several districts have remained closed for traffic for the past several years and the Afghan security forces usually support their troops in districts through choppers.

Furthermore, the province holding a strategic importance for the militants as they use it as a passage to move between insecure parts of western and southeastern Afghanistan.