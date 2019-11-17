US supports delay of Taliban prisoners swap

AT News Report

KABUL: US ambassador to Kabul, John Bass has announced Washington’s support to Afghan government’s decision to reassess on the delay of prisoner swap with the Taliban militants.

“We supported President Ghani’s announcement to release three Taliban prisoners to promote peace and the decision to reassess their pending transfer following the attacks in Logar and Kabul on November 12 and 13,” Bass wrote on his twitter account.

The deal of the release of three Taliban affiliated members including Anas Haqqani in return for the two foreign professors has been announced by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani last week.

As a strategic partner, Bass said the US would closely work with the Afghan government on the next and upcoming steps. According to him peace needs difficult choices and decision to be made but “it also requires careful review of the conditions on the ground.”

The two American University instructors were abducted by Taliban in 2016 from Kabul and are still under captivity of the militants. Meanwhile, there are some rumors about the possible death of these two foreign professors. The Afghan government has called the deal a forward step towards peace process. However the Taliban has blamed the US administration for halting the process of prisoners’ exchange.