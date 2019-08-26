US, Taliban deny rumors about interim government

AT News Report

KABUL: The US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad and the Taliban Qatar’s Office Spokesperson Suhail Shaheen have rejected as unfounded the news that disclosed the sides had agreed on formation of an interim government in Afghanistan.

Shaheen on his twitter rejected discussions on interim government set-up during the talks. He said: “Reports regarding interim government in the media are not true and far from reality.”

Khalilzad on his twitter handle wrote: “As the Taliban spokesperson stated earlier, we have had no discussions about an interim government. Governance decisions are for Afghans to make in intra-Afghan negotiations.”

This comes as reports emerged earlier suggesting that the US and Taliban have agreed on the establishment of an interim government having a 14-month term during the 9th round of US-Taliban negotiations, which are ongoing in the Qatari capital of Doha.

The two sides have so far mainly focused on counter-terrorism assurances, intra-Afghan dialogue, ceasefire and US troops’ withdrawal from Afghanistan.