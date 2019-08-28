US-Taliban finalize peace deal; Khalilzad likely in Kabul on Thursday

AT News Report

KABUL: Sources close to the negotiations says that the US and Taliban negotiators finally reached an agreement over peace deal on Wednesday, a deal that comes after nearly one year negotiations between the US envoy for Afghan peace, Zalmay Khalilzad and Taliban negotiators.

The sources said that the details of the deal would be “soon” shared with the government of Ashraf Ghani.

Neither the US, nor the Taliban have yet officially confirmed the report.

The US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo had earlier hoped that the parties wrap up negotiations by reaching an agreement before September1.

Taliban Spokesman, Sohail Shahin said on Tuesday that the negotiators were endeavoring to finalize the agreement.

The sources said that all the problematic issues were resolved and the two sides agreed to finalize the deal.

The sources also said that Khalilzad was to visit Kabul late Wednesday to share the details of deal with President Ghani.

The date and place of the deal signing is not yet clear and Khalilzad is said to announce it after consulting with Kabul.

China, Qatar, Uzbekistan, Norway and Germany had announced readiness to host the signatory parties. Russia, China and the United Nations are set to guarantee the deal.