‘US-Taliban Islamabad talks focused on American hostages, not Afghan peace’

AT News Report

KABUL: Deputy Foreign Minister, Edrees Zaman said that US diplomats and Taliban representatives are in Islamabad to discuss the fate of the two US hostage citizens, not the Afghan peace process.

According to some reports, US special representatives for Afghanistan reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad met the Taliban delegation last week in Pakistan. The meeting comes as an initial move of restarting talks by Washington after US President Donald Trump has called off the talks last month.

In a press conference on Saturday, Zaman said that talks without presence or sans consultation with the Afghan government will not be useful.

“Taliban’s visit to Pakistan was not about peace but it is about the release of two American hostages,” he said, adding all peace talks would be consulted with the Afghan government.

Zaman furthered that the Taliban should held talks with the Afghan government and that the militants should agree on a ceasefire before engaging in talks.