US, Taliban may resume peace negotiations: MoFA

AT News Report

KABUL: In the wake of Taliban negotiating member’s trips to a number of regional countries, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said Wednesday that the peace negotiation likely to be restarted between the US and Taliban officials.

Nearly two weeks ago, US President Donald Trump has called off the peace talks, accusing the Taliban of no willingness for peace in Afghanistan as the group’s fighters earlier this month carried out an attack in capital Kabul, killing 12 people including one US soldier.

Meanwhile, the foreign ministry emphasized thatthe Taliban can’t not force the Afghan government to engaged in flimsy talks with them.

“After the cancellation of peace talks, the Taliban started their regional trips and there are expectations that they may visit some other countries as well,”Spokesman for the foreign ministry,Sibghat Ahmadi said.

Moreover, he also talked about rejection of President Ghani’s decree recently issued to probe corruption allegations within the ministry. According to Ahmadi,the decree is not implementable.

Meanwhile, the former chief of Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), DavidPatriots has doubted about the Taliban’s intentions in the peace talks.

In an interview with the Hill TV channel, Patriots said that after US troops pull out,Afghanistan would once again turn into a battlefield.

“I seriously doubt, if we (US) get out of Afghanistan, what will the Taliban do, and what will happen and then how will the county be led,” he said.

However, theForeign Ministry expressedoptimism over resumption of talks at a time when the Taliban had visited Moscow and Iran after the cancellation of talks by Washington.

Also, the Afghan government hadearlier said that the peace talks have been postponed until the formation of new government, putting election on top priority salted to be held on 28th September.