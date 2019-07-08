US, Taliban peace deal likely delay presidential election

AT News Report

KABUL: The Wall Street Journal has written in an article that if the Taliban and US officials agree on a peace deal, it would cause a delay in the presidential elections.

The third presidential race is scheduled for September 28, and the government says it would go under no pressure to postpone the contest.

The article reads that US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad has had more progress in a short time, but has warned the progress could face a challenge in the current critical time.

The article also reads if the election is held before a peace deal, it would be have a problematic consequence.

The newspaper says that war had intensified because of pressures in Afghanistan.

The US pressures Taliban and the militants carry out more attacks that makes obstacles before peace process.