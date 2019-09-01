US-Taliban peace talks 9th round ended with no clear agreement

AT News Report

KABUL: The 9th round of peace talks between U.S. peace envoy and Taliban negotiation members ended with no breakthrough as they are at threshold of peace agreement.

U.S Special Envoy for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad on Sunday said that this round of talks concluded and they are at the doorsill of an agreement to reduce violence and open door for intra-Afghan talks.

In a tweeter message, Khalilzad said, “We are at the threshold of an agreement that will reduce violence and open the door for Afghans to sit together to negotiate an honorable and sustainable peace and a unified, sovereign Afghanistan that does not threaten the United States, its allies, or any other country.”

“We’ve concluded this round of talks with the Taliban in Doha. I will be traveling to Kabul later today (Sunday) for consultations.”

However, the Taliban Spokesman in Doha, Suhail Shaheen in a tweet said 9th round of talks ended successfully late last night (Saturday night).

“We are agreed to complete some technical issues today (Sunday) at 2:00pm with the US negotiation tem.

The progress that Taliban group taking in the peace process has followed by a complex attack by Taliban fighters to overrun the capital city northern Kunduz province. This was third failed attempt of the Taliban to take control of the province that faced with timely response of the Afghan security forces.

President Spokesman, Sediq Seddiqi on Saturday said that Taliban Kunduz attack showed that the group is not committed to peace in Afghanistan.

“Kunduz attack revealed that the Taliban don’t accept the opportunity of peace which is created by the US and the government of Afghanistan.”

Five civilians, 25 members of the Afghan National Defense and Security Froces and 56 Taliban insurgents were killed during the clashes after the Taliban fighters attacked Kunduz city to overrun it. In addition to that, 85 civilians were also received injures in the attack.