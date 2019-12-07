US-Taliban peace talks back on truck

AT News

KABUL: The optimism for ensuring peace in Afghanistan has once again grown up as US President Donald Trump in a surprised visit to Afghanistan has announced that “Taliban are ready for a peace deal.” After his remarks, the US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad visited Kabul and held talks with Afghan leaders in regards to the peace process. He has held talks with a number of prominent political leaders. After meeting, he left Kabul for Qatar to jump start negotiate with the Taliban representatives.

Taliban Qatar-based spokesman, Suhail Shaheen in a tweet said that Taliban negotiation members held talks with US top peace envoy and the talks have resumed from stage where it was canceled.

According to the Taliban’s spokesman, Anas Haqqani was also present at US-Taliban talks as part of the Taliban’s negotiating team. The talks will also continue today (Sunday).

Meanwhile a source close to Khalilzad, said that talks between US and Taliban have mostly focused on reduction of violence and ceasefire.

However the source didn’t provide further details, earlier both sides have said that talks would be kicked off from at the point that it has been cancelled.

This comes as Trump has back in September called off the peace negotiations with the Taliban and termed the nearly-done peace deal as dead. He accused the Taliban of having no interest in peace and stability in Afghanistan.

In reaction to Trump’s remark made during his visit to Bagram Airfield, north of Kabul, hat Taliban are willing for a ceasefire, the militants said that truce would be discussed in intra-Afghan-talks after they reach a deal with US.

Meanwhile, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has met the Iranian special envoy, Mohammad Ibrahim Tahiryan in Presidential Palace, where both sides exchanged views over Afghan peace talks and issues related to Afghanistan’s stability.

In a statement the Presidential Palace said that Iranian envoy has announced his country’s support to the Afghan owned-peace process.