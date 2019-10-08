US, Taliban to resume negotiations after electoral results announcement

AT News Report

KABUL: Some sources close to the Taliban said that the militants would not restart negotiations with the US before the announcement of presidential election results. The sources however urged that the talks would begin.

Separately, the High Peace Council said on Tuesday that this time the negotiations would end with positive results.

The US has delayed negotiations with Taliban for the results of presidential election in Afghanistan, despite people’s hope about a quick negotiation.

The sources also mentioned the recent meeting held between the US envoy for Afghan peace Zalmay Khalilzad and Taliban delegation in Pakistan, saying the two parties discussed peace and election in details.

The two sides have said that if they resume talks, it would sabotage presidential election in Afghanistan, so they postponed it for a post-election date.

The peace council has said that peace was a priority for Afghans and this time negotiations should be concluded with a good result.

Meanwhile, members of parliament call on the election commission to announce the results of election earlier to pave the ground for Taliban-US negotiations.

The electoral complaint commission had earlier said that the result announcement would not be possible sooner than 50 days.