US tells citizens to leave Afghanistan over coronavirus fears

AT News

KABUL: The United States Embassy in Kabul has reportedly asked the US nationals living in Afghanistan to leave the country if they care about their health and security.

The Sputnik reported Wednesday that the US embassy had said in a statement that it had suspended consular services in Afghanistan.

“If you are concerned over your health or security, this is the time now to depart,” the Russian news agency has quoted the statement, addressing US citizens in Afghanistan.

The statement has called the US nationals to use commercial flights available now for departure.

The statement however did not provide details about the call, but the Corona Virus is spreading in Afghanistan and so far, 22 people have been infected.

Prior to this, Iran and Pakistan had canceled their consular services in Afghanistan.