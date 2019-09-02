US to leave five bases in 135 days after signing deal with Taliban

AT News Report

KABUL: The United States on Monday announced it will withdraw 5,000 troops and will leave bases in Afghanistan in first 135 days after signing a peace deal with the Taliban.

US Envoy for Afghan Reconciliation in an interview confirmed 5,000 out of the 14,000 US troops will leave the country and will abandon its five active bases in Afghanistan in first 135 days after signing a deal with the Taliban.

“If the conditions met which are agreed in the draft, in (first) 135 days we will leave five bases in which now we are stationed” Khalilzad said in an interview with ToloNews, the country’s largest private news channel.

He said the US and Taliban have been agreed in principle to the draft agreement that will need to be endorsed by the US president, Donald Trump.

“We have agreed in principle on the paper, which is completed, but until US president endorse it, it will not be final” Khalilzad said of his ninth round of talks with the Taliban, in which they finally concluded the agreement on Sunday.

According to Tolo News, Khalilzad has said the Taliban will in first phase reduce violence and attacks in Kabul and northern Parwan province, the two provinces where the US forces has their largest base in the country.