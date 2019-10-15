US top diplomat meets Ghani, discussing peace, election

AT News Report

KABUL: The U.S. State Department Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia, Alice Wells on Tuesday held a meeting with President Ashraf Ghani, where they discussed election, peace and regional issues.

The presidential palace in a statement said that US diplomat has praised the successful conduct of 28th September Afghan polls and called the voting process as strengthening factor towards democracy in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, during the meeting, President Ghani has emphasized on the respect and independency of the Afghan electoral commissions and their decisions.

Ghani called on the electoral teams to halt claims of premature victories and wait until the election commission announces the results.

He said that comprehensive consensuses have been made to reach a dignified lasting peace in Afghanistan and that peace was the priority of the current upcoming government.